Moschino owner Velmar to relaunch Custo Barcelona

Custo Barcelona owned by Dalmau brothers, has signed a license agreement with Velmar, owned by Aeffe, the parent company of Moschino, Alberta Ferretti and Pollini, among others, for the international expansion of the brand. The first collection produced after the collaboration will be a capsule collection for the SS20 season, which will be presented at the New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week.

Commenting on the development, Dalmau brothers said in a statement: "Very satisfied with the signing of this great agreement with one of the most important players in the world that will allow us to grow the project of Custo Barcelona globally."

Custo to be re-launched by Velmar

The company said, agreement covers the production and worldwide distribution of collections of men, women, leather goods, footwear and accessories. The company’s headquarters will now move to Rimini, Italy, while the creative department will remain in Barcelona. The company added that Dalmau brothers will continue to be the creators responsible for the firm leading a team of young designers.

"The creativity of the Dalmau brothers has advanced many trends and has remained authentic and original in all these years. This creative vision, coupled with Velmar's ability to interpret and translate the strong identity of the firm, as well as its experience in production and distribution, form a solid foundation for a global development project," added Luca Gori, General Director of Velmar.

The company added that the brand’s expansion strategy involves reinforcing the e-commerce channel, as well as multi-brand and single-brand retail. The expansion will be focussed on the United States, Europe and Asia (mainly China).

Picture:Custo Barcelona, parade during the 24th edition of the 080 Barcelona Fashion