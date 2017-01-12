Mothercare's UK sales return to 0.6 percent growth

Mothercare like for like sales in UK for the 13 week period to January 7, 2017 were up 1 percent during the quarter, benefiting from online sales growth of 5.5 percent. Online sales now represent 40 percent of UK sales and total UK sales increased 0.6 percent.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mark Newton-Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Mothercare said in a media statement, “Overall Group performance remains in line with market expectations. The UK returned to growth following the challenging summer trading period. International continues to benefit from currency tailwinds, however underlying performance continues to be mixed in spite of many markets returning to growth. Both China and Russia improved, while the Middle East continues to be challenging.”

Mothercare’s international retail sales were down 6 percent in constant currency and up 13 percent in actual currency, reflecting the ongoing currency tailwinds. Mixed performance continued in international with China and Russia returning to growth and the Middle East remaining challenging. The company opened 40 stores and closed 28, ending the quarter with 1,351 stores.

Picture:Mothercare