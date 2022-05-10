Mr Porter partners with audio app Anyone

The online style portal for men, Mr Porter, has partnered with audio app Anyone to promote a more inclusive industry. The app connects people around the world far outside their usual reach and helps build networks.

The app will enable free consultation calls for the Mr Porter community to connect them directly with the brand's global team of experts. “With Anyone, everyone will now have the opportunity to get firsthand advice and support from the highly coveted industry experts at Mr Porter, helping everyone to achieve their dreams and desires,” states the portal in a press release.

“As a destination that people go to for style and lifestyle advice, being helpful to others has been core to Mr Porter’s mission since the brand launched eleven years ago,” comments Sabah Naqushbandi, global marketing director at Mr Porter. “A five-minute conversation has the power to make a huge difference in someone’s life and we are very much looking forward to having the opportunity to give back, connect more directly with our community around the world and make the industry a more inclusive space.”

More inclusion and support for the next generation

By partnering with Anyone, Mr Porter continues its mission to support and inspire the next generation, advocate for inclusion and set an example for the industry. Young entrepreneurs, creatives and designers get access to first-hand advice for their career, business or personal development through the five-minute audio calls.

Staff across Mr Porter’s creative, marketing, buying, personal shopping and e-commerce teams from its London, New York and Hong Kong offices, will be available on Anyone on an ongoing basis. Advisors will be available to share advice covering a breadth of topics from functional learning skills such as brand building, product development and editorial curation to more generic advice on leadership and career.

“The Anyone community is comprised of some of the most talented people on the planet and also the most generous, helping each other get further faster by sharing their own lived experiences one five-minute call at a time. We’re delighted and honoured to have Mr Porter’s brilliant team join our growing community they’ve built a best-in-class brand by leading with approachability and authenticity, and that expertise is relevant to all our users, wherever they are on their journeys,” explained Anyone’s chief curator Samantha Bloom.

For each call made to a Mr Porter advisor, the company will make a donation to the Mr Porter Health In Mind Fund powered by Movember, supporting men’s mental and physical health initiatives to help men lead happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives.