Mud Jeans celebrates 12.5-year anniversary with rebranding: 5 Questions about the new direction

Dutch denim brand Mud Jeans is undergoing a rebranding, placing style, fashion, and desirability at the forefront. The denim label recently opened its first flagship store in the center of Amsterdam, subtly showcasing the brand's new direction. It has also taken root in small-scale multibrand concept stores across the UK and Ireland, and has begun to venture into the other side of the Atlantic via American e-commerce platform, Ooloop.

What else does the rebranding entail? FashionUnited poses five questions to Mud Jeans.

What is the core message and brand identity that Mud Jeans aims to convey with this rebranding?

Mud Jeans is the most sustainable denim brand in the world. The brand was founded with a single mission: to demonstrate that fashion can be sustainable with fundamental value. Over the past 12.5 years, we've learned that consumers want products that are both desirable and sustainable. With this knowledge, Mud Jeans is pivoting towards more flattering and appealing styles.

The focus now is on relaunching the brand with a positioning that reflects both the sustainability and desirability of Mud Jeans. This can be summarised in our call to action: Make the planet cooler. The foundation of this call to action is our positioning as a ‘Premium Circular Denim’ label – which we believe is a simple and understandable description.

The core message of the renewed Mud Jeans is: ‘Look cooler, make the planet cooler.’ We believe that circular fashion can have a positive impact on global warming. The fashion industry currently causes more pollution than air and sea travel combined. It’s important to note that ‘look cooler, make the planet cooler’ isn’t something the brand will explicitly state. This message will be communicated visually and through brand behaviour.

How does Mud Jeans want the brand to be perceived after the rebranding? And how does this align with the target audience's needs?

We want Mud Jeans to be seen as a leading voice in circular fashion. We know this will take time. However, over the past 15 years, the brand has positioned itself as an expert. Now we want to build on this using desirability. We know that appeal resonates with consumer needs, so we believe we have the right ingredients for sustainable success.

Which visual and strategic elements are changing to support the new brand positioning?

This rebranding holistically redefines the Mud Jeans brand; from mission to vision and from value proposition to brand language, including the brand's tone of voice. The fits are being continuously improved in line with our new direction.

Mud Jeans is collaborating with an external agency whose creative director has experience with brands such as Beats by Dre, Apple, Meta, and Wieden & Kennedy. The internal team has been busy updating the website, social media, points of sale, and marketing materials. Mud Jeans' external agency is developing content to communicate the emotional core values of the brand. The launch of this is scheduled for March.

How does the rebranding align with the company's broader strategies?

This rebranding is in line with Mud Jeans' broader strategy to increase brand awareness, boost sales, expand into new markets, and build an international franchise organisation.

How does Mud Jeans view the future?

In the future, Mud Jeans will expand its product range. Consumers will also have the option of T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and knitwear, giving them more opportunities to make the planet cooler.

This interview was conducted in writing and subsequently edited.