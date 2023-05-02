Mugler names Adrian Corsin managing director

Parisian fashion house Mugler has selected Adrian Corsin, the brand’s former director of business, as its new managing director.

Corsin succeeds Pascal Conte-Jorda, who recently exited the L’Oréal-owned house to pursue other projects.

Corsin confirmed his appointment in a LinkedIn post, where he said he was “deeply honoured” to lead the brand under the creative direction of Casey Cadwallader and the Mugler collective.

His statement continued: “To be entirely honest, managing director is a rather interesting title in my view. Mugler is not a house one ‘directs’, nonetheless ‘manages’.

“The beauty of Mugler is that it is an untameable creature - part instinctive animal, part rhythmical machine - that has always carved out its singular vision of the world. In many ways, partner, lover, or even tamer would perhaps be more apt.”

Corsin initially joined Mugler in 2022 after serving in a series of roles at Parfums Christian Dior, most recently as Dior’s international marketing director for makeup.

Prior to that, he also held positions at L’Oréal, including director of the group’s portfolio brand Axe Soin.

According to WWD, Corsin will take on the new role this Tuesday and will report directly to Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaum, global president of Mugler fashion and fragrances at L’Oréal.