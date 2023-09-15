Mulberry unveils pre-loved pop-up and collab with Stefan Cooke

British accessory label Mulberry has unveiled a new collaboration with designer label Stefan Cooke which will be among the offerings at its pre-loved pop-up store in London, set to open tomorrow.

The limited-edition capsule comes as part of the brand’s circularity programme, The Mulberry Exchange, and involves a selection of 27 pre-loved bags that Stefan Cooke co-founders Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt have put their own spin on.

The collection will be unveiled during Stefan Cooke’s SS24 show during London Fashion Week, where the duo’s take on British craftsmanship will be brought centre stage addressing what sustainable craft can mean in the 21st century.

Each of the looks utilise deadstock leathers and design codes intrinsic to Cooke, such as bows, braids and slashes, as well as embellishments like oversized tassels and chunky button straps.

In a release, Cooke said of the collaboration: “We love the idea of reworking and refining pre-loved bags, and bringing a new level of history to designs with an exceptional level of craft.

Mulberry x Stefan Cooke, pre-loved collection. Credits: Mulberry.

“It’s amazing to be working with and being part of a history of a brand that we’ve found aspirational for such a long time. This feels like a real marriage of ideas and a new blueprint in terms of pre-loved design.”

Meanwhile, Mulberry is also preparing to open its first UK pre-loved store on September 16, where archival styles and bespoke pre-loved pieces will be available over the course of 11 days.

It comes as an expansion of the brand’s Made to Last ethos, which has also influenced the interior of the store and will be elaborated on through behind the scenes footage from the space.

The Mulberry Exchange concept is currently available in the UK and US, as well as online, however it is set to further expand into China for the first time via a travelling pop-up exhibition coming to four of the country’s cities.