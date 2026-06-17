Mustang at Pitti Uomo: Ready for the next phase of growth

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Mustang returns to Pitti Uomo. Following its debut in January, the German denim brand now aims to establish concrete partnerships and drive its international expansion. In an interview, CEO Andreas Baur discusses wholesale strategy, product development and his goals for 2026.

You exhibited at Pitti Uomo for the first time in January and are now returning. What are your expectations for the trade fair?

Our first participation in January was an important step for Mustang. The quality of the conversations and the international interest clearly confirmed that Pitti Uomo is the right platform for us.

This time, our focus is on following up on these initial contacts, converting interest into concrete partnerships and positioning Mustang as a modern European denim and lifestyle brand with clear commercial relevance.

Which markets are you looking to enter?

Our goal is to continue to strategically expand Mustang's international presence. We are looking closely at key European markets where denim remains commercially strong and where Mustang's positioning as an authentic European denim brand resonates clearly.

At the same time, we are exploring selected international growth markets with the right partners. The goal is not to be present everywhere, but to grow where Mustang can be relevant, visible and profitable.

What is your overall expansion strategy in the wholesale sector?

Wholesale remains a central pillar of our growth strategy. We see considerable potential in developing high-quality international wholesale partnerships, especially with partners who understand the brand and can present Mustang at the point-of-sale in the right environment. Shop-in-shop concepts are also an important part of this approach, as they allow us to strengthen brand visibility and improve the customer experience. Overall, our strategy is selective and quality-oriented, not purely volume-driven.

Are you also planning to further expand your retail network?

We continue to pursue a disciplined retail strategy. Our focus is not on aggressive expansion, but on optimising the existing network and making targeted investments in locations where we see sustainable profitability and a clear brand impact. For us, every location must contribute both commercially and strategically.

Mustang store Credits: Mustang

It seems that your own outlet stores also play an important role in this...

Yes, outlets are a relevant part of our omnichannel model. They offer customers an accessible entry point to the Mustang brand and allow us to reach a broader audience in a controlled environment.

At the same time, they help us to manage different product channels efficiently. The crucial thing is to maintain a clear balance between our full-price channels and the outlet business, ensuring that each channel supports the brand and its positioning.

How has the year been for you so far?

The market environment remains challenging, especially as consumer sentiment in many markets continues to be subdued. Against this backdrop, we have further stabilised the business, improved efficiency and strengthened our operational base. We also continue to find that our core categories and general brand direction remain relevant to consumers and partners.

Overall, it is a year of consistent implementation and preparation for the next phase of growth.

Which products are currently selling particularly well?

Denim remains the clear core business and continues to define Mustang. We are also seeing solid performance in complementary categories such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, shirts and jackets. This confirms our development from a denim specialist to a broader lifestyle brand that remains connected to its roots.

How is the womenswear collection set to develop in the coming season?

In womenswear, we are seeing continued demand for a balanced mix of modern silhouettes and wearable fits. The focus is increasingly shifting to modern straight and wide-leg cuts, while slim-fits remain part of the range and skinny silhouettes are being deliberately scaled back.

We are refining the collection with updated styles; carefully crafted details; innovative fabric elements; and a higher-quality label concept. The aim is to offer denim that feels modern, feminine and easy to wear.

And for menswear?

In menswear, the focus remains on reliable fits, high quality and everyday comfort. A particular highlight is our newly developed Travel Denim collection, which includes jackets, shorts and long denim trousers. The pieces are made from exceptionally soft and comfortable denim and are designed for a mobile lifestyle. With their lightness, flexibility and functional comfort features, they are ideal for travel, long days on the go and effortless everyday life.

What other goals and plans do you have for Mustang?

After significant operational progress, we are now clearly in the next phase: sustainable, profitable growth. This includes expanding our international business, further developing our e-commerce and strengthening Mustang's positioning as a modern European denim and lifestyle brand.

Our heritage gives us credibility. Our focus is clearly on making the brand more relevant to today's consumers.

How do you want to close 2026?

Our clear priority for the rest of 2026 is to maintain stability in a challenging market while laying the foundations for scalable growth.

We will continue to strengthen our core denim business, improve profitability and develop selected growth opportunities in key markets. The aim is to end the year with a stronger operational base, a sharper brand profile and good momentum for the next phase of growth.

This interview was conducted in writing.