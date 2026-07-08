MVC Group opens UK subsidiary to manage Castelli and Sportful distribution

MVC Group, a company specialising in technical apparel for cycling and outdoor sports, has established MVC UK Group Ltd. This marks the group's tenth international subsidiary.

The new entity will manage the direct distribution of the Castelli and Sportful brands in the UK and Ireland. Management explained this will "generate synergies and operational efficiencies that will allow the group to significantly strengthen the presence of the two cycling brands in the area".

"With this new operation, the third completed in less than a year, we are achieving an important objective: direct control of distribution in specific strategic markets where, from today, we aim to grow even faster. We will work in the area ensuring operational continuity for our customers, while at the same time investing to support new commercial initiatives,” emphasised Emilio Foà, chief executive officer of MVC Group, in a statement.

MVC Uk has taken over operations from Saddleback, the long-standing distributor and partner. Saddleback has ceased its activities after contributing significantly to the success of the Castelli and Sportful brands in the UK for many years.

The establishment of the tenth subsidiary falls in line with the group's multichannel development strategy. This strategy aims to more efficiently oversee selected markets where it intends to support commercial expansion, including through dedicated investments. The move follows the acquisition of Wolvenberg, announced last February, which led to the creation of Mvc Benelux.

The objectives set for the UK markets will further strengthen those already outlined in the group's three-year plan. The plan estimates a significant increase in turnover to approximately 150 million euros in 2028.

Emilio Foà, chief executive of Mvc Group Credits: Mvc Group