MycoWorks establishes European operations in Paris

Biomaterials manufacturer MycoWorks has expanded to Europe with the opening of its new office in Paris to meet the luxury and fashion industry’s demand for its Fine Mycelium leather alternative.

Located on the prestigious Rue de la Paix, the Paris office will allow leading fashion houses, designers, brand partners and local leather ateliers to experience Fine Mycelium materials first-hand, as well as learn more about the company's patented technology and connect with local team members.

Matt Scullin chief executive of MycoWorks, said in a statement: "Many of MycoWorks' luxury partners are based in Europe. A presence in Paris allows us to work closely with brands as they move towards commercializing products made with Fine Mycelium."

Fred Martel, senior vice president of sales and business development at MycoWorks, added: "Following the ground-breaking in South Carolina for our full-scale production plant, opening an office in Paris confirms MycoWorks' commitment to providing dedicated support to our luxury partners.”

San Francisco-based MycoWorks was founded in 2013 by co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang. Its Fine Mycelium technology engineers mycelium, the infinitely renewable root structure of mushrooms, as it grows, to create a natural material that matches the look, feel, and performance of the highest quality animal leathers with low environmental impact.