MycoWorks’ Reishi material launches commercially

Biomaterials company MycoWorks has launched an e-commerce site for its mycelium-made materials, allowing for them to be immediately purchased online for the first time.

The online site offers multiple options for samples of the firm’s flagship material, Reishi, including ‘The Reishi Sample Kit’, single Reishi sheets and larger orders ranging from 15 to 50 sheets of the fibre.

Reishi is a product developed using MycoWorks’ Fine Mycelium technology, a biotech process that allows “mycelium to grow interwoven and interlocked at the cellular level”.

Its commercial launch coincides with the roll out of MycoWorks’ Rei-Tanning technology, a formula made in collaboration with its San Francisco-based Innovation Centre and its Spain tannery experts in Igualada.

Mycoworks said the technology enhances the performance consistency of Reishi sheets, enabling them to be utilised in construction techniques often used in the production of luxury goods.

The material’s performance has been further backed by third-party test results issued by the CTC Groupe, which found that Reishi grown at MycoWorks’ commercial-scale plant in South Carolina was determined to be “performing higher on a range of luxury leather benchmarks”.

MycoWorks said the “results validate the innovative biomaterial’s ability to measure up to–and even surpass–key quality indicators”, while showing its commitment to “deliver mycelium materials of the highest calibre to market”.