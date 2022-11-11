Myer elects Terrence McCartney as non-executive director

Myer Holdings Limited has announced the election of Terrence McCartney as a non-executive director effective from the close of the company’s annual general meeting on November 10, 2022.

McCartney is a non-executive director of Premier Investments and its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Group.

Commenting on the Christmas season ahead, John King, CEO of Myer Holding said in his presentation: “We have commenced FY23 strongly, with our record sales result for the first 13 weeks up 52.8 percent on last year and 18.9 percent on pre-Covid levels, demonstrating good momentum with our customer.”

“We have a healthy inventory position with all Christmas stock in place, with lower levels of aged stock meaning customers will continue to shop newness,” King added.