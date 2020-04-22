Myer rehires 20 percent of staff as online sales surge

Myer has announced that ist online business has performed strongly since the physical stores were closed on March 29, 2020, with online fulfilment now occurring at 26 locations across the store and distribution centre network. The company said in a statement that this development resulted in approximately 20 percent of team members being asked to return to work to support online fulfilment.

Commenting on the current situation amid Covid-19 pandemic, Myer CEO, John King, said: “The decision to extend the period of temporary closure of all physical stores was extremely tough. The strong growth in the online business during the past few weeks has been particularly encouraging. Our plans for reopening our physical stores are well advanced and we look forward to welcoming customers back into stores, when it is safe to do so.“

Myer continues to take all necessary measures to minimise costs, including engaging in ongoing discussions with suppliers and landlords.

Picture:Facebook/Myer