MySale Group posts 80 percent EBITDA growth in H1

Announcing unaudited interim results for the six months to December 31, 2017, MySale Group Plc said that revenue for the period reached 151.9 million Australian dollars (117.5 million dollars), an increase of 11 percent over the first half of 2017. Underlying EBITDA grew 80 percent to 5.5 million Australian dollars (4.2 million dollars) and reported loss before tax narrowed from 1.3 million Australian dollars (1 million dollars) to 0.1 million Australian dollars (0.07 million dollars).

Commenting on the company’s first half results, Carl Jackson, MySale Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a media statement: “We are very pleased to be reporting a record first half performance with growth in underlying EBITDA of 80 percent underpinned by double digit online revenue growth and improved gross margins, our sixth consecutive half of gross margin gains. It has been a great start to the new financial year and we approach the second half with confidence, with an exciting range of strategic opportunities ahead.”

Gross profit rose 19 percent to 45.6 million Australian dollars (35.3 million dollars), while gross margin improved 200 bps to 30.1 percent. The company reported underlying basic earnings per share of 2 cents, an increase of 82 percent over the same period last year. Active customer base increased 12 percent to 1 million.

Picture:MySale blog