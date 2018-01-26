MySale Group's H1 underlying EBITDA soars 80 percent

MySale Group plc has reported that underlying EBITDA grew 80 percent to 5.5 million Australian dollars (4.4 million dollars) for the six months to December 31, 2017. Gross profit in the period increased 19 percent to 45.7 million Australian dollars (37 million dollars), while gross margin increased 200 bps to 30.1 percent. The company said revenue increased 11 percent 152 million Australian dollars (122.8 million dollars) and the company now expects full year of underlying EBITDA at the top end of market expectations.

Commenting on the update, Carl Jackson, the company’s Chief Executive Officer said in a media statement: ‘’We have had a record first half with the growth in underlying EBITDA of 80 percent underpinned by double digit online revenue growth and robust gross margins. We have made a great start to the year and approach the second half with confidence and with an exciting range of strategic options ahead.”

Total active customers during the period under review grew by 12 percent. MySale Group added that its proprietary ‘buy-now, pay-later’ solution, Ourpay, now accounts for 18 percent of orders and has improved AOV and conversion rates.