MySize enters circular fashion market with Percentil acquisition

MySize, AI-driven sizing solutions and omnichannel e-commerce platform, has announced the acquisition of key assets of Percentil, a marketplace for second-hand fashion, with operations across Spain, France, Germany, and Italy for 679,000 dollars.

This strategic move marks MySize's entry into the circular fashion and re-commerce sectors, aligning with the company's commitment to sustainable and innovative retail solutions.

The acquisition is set to enhance MySize's existing portfolio, which includes the MySizeID and Naiz Fit sizing solutions, by integrating Percentil's extensive inventory and customer base.

"Our goal with Percentil is clear: build a profitable, scalable, and sustainable circular fashion business from day one," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize, Inc. "This is not about growth at all costs. We are focused on smart, cash-efficient scaling — with a model that generates EBITDA-positive returns from the very beginning."

Percentil, known for its vast selection of pre-owned clothing, has established itself as a trusted name in the European re-commerce market. By acquiring Percentil's key assets, MySize aims to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable fashion and expand its presence in the European market.

This acquisition is expected to contribute to MySize's projected revenue growth, with the company targeting 15 million dollars in revenue by 2025.