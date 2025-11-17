MySize Inc. achieves 26 percent sequential revenue increase in Q3 2025

AI-driven sizing solutions provider MySize, Inc. demonstrated momentum in its integrated technology ecosystem and European resale marketplace in third quarter for 2025.

The company achieved 2.6 million dollars in revenue, marking a 26 percent sequential increase from Q2 2025, coupled with a 27 percent year-over-year jump in gross profit to 1 million dollars. This improved top-line efficiency helped narrow the company's losses, with the net loss reduced to 2.8 million dollars compared to 3.4 million dollars in the prior year.

CEO Ronen Luzon commented on the coordinated performance, stating, "Q3 was a solid execution quarter. We delivered sequential revenue growth, stronger margins, and continued narrowing losses. Our global technology platforms and Percentil's scaling in Europe are working together as one ecosystem."

Operationally, the company advanced the integration of its fit-tech portfolio—including Naiz Fit, ShoeSize.Me, and MySizeID—to create a unified sizing intelligence engine, while its European secondhand marketplace, Percentil, continued strong expansion.

Furthermore, the Naiz Fit SaaS platform posted over 25 percent year-to-date revenue growth, and the Orgad FBA model contributed to better logistics and margin performance.

Luzon concluded that this positive trajectory "positions MySize for continued momentum as we move into Q4 and 2026," guiding the company toward ongoing sequential growth.