Mytheresa and DHL strike up partnership for more environmentally friendly air transportation

Mytheresa has signed a contract with DHL Express for low-emission air transport of goods. The Munich-based fashion retailer is participating in the international shipping provider's 'GoGreen Plus' service, as announced by the company in a release. The initiative uses an aircraft fuel made from alternative raw materials, which is intended to enable lower-emission shipping.

Mytheresa plans to invest several million euros in the service as part of a five-year contract. By using used cooking oil, corn, waste and hydrogen instead of conventional petroleum-based paraffin, DHL Express 2023 created a way to reduce the emissions associated with the air transport of shipments. Agreements with the British oil company BP, the Finnish fuel manufacturer Neste and the international organisation for energy producers World Energy have made this project possible.

"The partnership with Mytheresa has been in place since 2006," said Mustafa Tonguç, managing director for DHL Express Germany. "Since then, we have worked closely together to continuously develop our service in the interests of Mytheresa's customers. Our work together goes beyond business, because we also share common values for a better future. That makes me particularly proud and the five-year GoGreen Plus agreement we have now signed is another milestone on this partnership journey."