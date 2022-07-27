Mytheresa and Vestiaire Collective expand resale partnership to US

A second-hand fashion service by luxury e-tailer Mytheresa and resale platform Vestiaire Collective has been expanded to the US market following its initial launch in Europe last year.

The tie-up allows Mytheresa customers to use a dedicated web interface to sell their second-hand items, the process of which is run by Vestiaire Collective.

Mytheresa said the service will now be available for its “top customers” in the US following positive results in Europe.

“After great success in Europe we’re excited to bring our unique and innovative partnership with Vestiaire Collective to the hugely important US market,” said Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger in a statement.

He said the service “will provide a real benefit to our loyal US customers by giving their designer pieces a second life while at the same time we fulfil our ESG commitment to drive circularity within the industry”.

Vestiaire Collective chief Maximilian Bittner added: “We’re confident that US customers will appreciate our trustworthy authentication service and the simplicity of our platform, which has already been met with resounding success in Europe.

“By introducing more luxury consumers to resale, we hope to amplify its importance in building a more sustainable and inclusive fashion industry.”