Mytheresa files registration with the SEC for proposed IPO

Mytheresa is going public. Its parent company, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V, has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO has not yet been determined.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.