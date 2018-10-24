MyTheresa launches kids department

MyTheresa is a major player in the luxury e-commerce space, and now they are out to get their slice of the childrenswear market as well. The new MyTheresa Kids will launch in January and will carry clothing, shoes and accessories for girls and boys ages two to 12, and babies from zero to 36 months. 35 brands will be part of the initial launch, including Marc Jacobs, Chloé, and Acne Studios. The news was first reported by Business of Fashion.

Preceding the official January launch, the Neiman Marcus Group-owned company will be doing two holiday capsule collections, one with Gucci and another with Dolce & Gabbana, launching on November 20 and December 3.

40 percent of MyTheresa customers have children, making them the target audience for this new arm of the company. MyTheresa's first experiment with childrenswear was in August 2017 when they did an online footwear pop-up called Mini Me, where shoes from brands including Gucci, Aquazurra, and Charlotte Olympia were made available in children's sizes.

Currently, childrenswear is a 160 billion dollar market that it set to outpace growth in both the menswear and womenswear sectors. Luxury childrenswear has proven to be a growing sector, with companies like Luisviaroma stocking childrenswear since 2013. Matchesfashion also debuted a Balenciaga kids line earlier this year.

Childrenswear might prove to be a key category for MyTheresa as they continue their growth phase. The company posted revenue of 346 million dollars earlier this year.