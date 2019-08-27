Mytheresa reports surge in sales for fiscal 2019

Mytheresa has reported consolidated net revenues of 377 million euros (341 million pounds) for the fiscal year ending June 2019, up from 303 million euros (274 million pounds) the previous year.

The figure includes the company’s online business and physical store in Munich.

The German luxury platform’s online business grew by 24.7 percent over the past 12 months, while EBITDA was up 50 percent.

Commenting on the results in a statement, Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger said: “Fiscal Year 2019 was another highly successful year for us. Growing by almost 25 percent while improving profitability significantly shows that we not only have the right strategy but are also executing very well on it. Our vision is to make Mytheresa the best luxury customer experience platform globally. Customer centricity is at the heart of our daily operations and ambitions.”

Launched in 2006, Mytheresa's online platform offers more than 200 luxury brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Prada and Valentino. In 2014, the company was acquired by multibrand fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group.

Mytheresa is set to launch a menswear category in January 2020.