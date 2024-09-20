Mytheresa strengthens presence in China with new brand name and WeChat

Munich-based fashion retailer Mytheresa is strengthening its presence in China through the introduction of a new local brand name and the launch of a new programme on the Chinese instant messaging, social media and mobile payment app WeChat.

The introduction of the new Chinese brand name '美遴世' (Mei Lin Shi) follows the appointment of Dede Chan Brignoli as president for Greater China. The decisions underline the brand's commitment and investment in the Chinese market, as stated in a press release. The chosen name, in turn, emphasises the brand's positioning and can be roughly translated as "selection of the best products from around the world".

"The creation of our Chinese name shows that Mytheresa wants to drive integration in China and strengthen our commitment to the region. We are an active part of the Chinese luxury ecosystem, not just an ordering platform," said Gareth Locke, chief growth officer & managing director of Mytheresa. "At a time when several Western retailers are abandoning their presence in the region, Mytheresa underlines its long-term commitment to China."

Focus on customer offerings and social media platforms

In addition, Mytheresa is launching its new WeChat Mini programme. The app, which plays a central role in China, will offer Chinese customers a seamless high-end shopping experience tailored to their individual needs, according to the announcement. The programme offers a selection of more than 180 brands from the women's, men's and children's fashion categories. Customers benefit from the advantages of the user-friendly interface, personalised recommendations, live chats with a Mytheresa customer service representative seven days a week and use WeChat Pay for a quick and secure checkout.

Mytheresa's WeChat programme. Credits: Mytheresa

"With the launch of our new WeChat Mini Program, we will continue to expand our reach to Chinese consumers in innovative ways as we strive to respond to their ever-changing needs," says Dede Chan Brignoli. "This marks a new and exciting Chinese chapter for Mytheresa, and it's just the beginning."

Since 2024, Brignoli has served as president Greater China at Mytheresa, leading and overseeing the company's customer-facing activities in the region. She is further responsible for strengthening Mytheresa's high-end luxury position and growth, and has been tasked with developing its digital and social media platforms and customer offering, including the new WeChat launch.

Before joining Mytheresa, she served as head of e-commerce China for luxury fashion brand Kenzo. Before that, she held the position of head of e-Commerce China for luggage brand Rimowa.