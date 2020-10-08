N Brown announces series of new appointments

Following the appointment of Sarah Welsh as CEO of Retail on March 30, 2020, N Brown Group plc, has continued to strengthen its retail and product team through a series of senior hires. This comes after the group announced its refreshed strategy in June, which includes a focus on delivering better and more relevant product through its set of brands.

The company said in a statement that Shailina Parti has joined the company as the Group Buying Director having previously spent over five years as the group buying and merchandising director for Jigsaw Clothing. The company added that Parti has been joined by Neil Hendy as Group Design Director, who joins from senior design roles at Coast and Marks & Spencer.

Commenting on the new appointments, Sarah Welsh, CEO of Retail at N Brown, said: “I am excited to welcome both Shailina and Neil to N Brown. Together, they bring a wealth of experience from across the industry and share our aim of pushing the retail business further ahead on its journey to create strong and unique brands.”

Additionally, the company said, Angela Gaskell has been appointed to the new role of group sourcing, sustainability, quality and fit Director, while Paul Horsfield continues in his role of group merchandising and trading Director.

