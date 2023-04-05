N Brown appoints Meg Lustman as independent non-executive director

N Brown Group Plc has confirmed the appointment of Meg Lustman as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Commenting on Lustman’s appointment to the board, Ron McMillan, chairman of N Brown Group, said: "On behalf of the board and everyone at N Brown, I welcome Meg to the Group Board. Meg brings a wealth of product experience at an exciting time for N Brown."

Lustman, the company said in a release, has over 35 years of experience in the retail industry, latterly as CEO of Hobbs. She currently supports CEOs and senior leaders in an advisory capacity, serves as vice chair of Court and Remuneration Committee, chair at Glasgow Caledonian University, and chair of St Luke's Hospice (Harrow and Brent).

"We are delighted that Meg is joining us at this important time for the business. We are in the midst of our transformation plan at N Brown, and having led the transformation and growth of some of the UK high street's best known brands, Meg's experience will strengthen the board," added Steve Johnson, group chief executive officer of N Brown Group.

Lustman, the company added, will chair the group's remuneration committee, a role that Gill Barr currently holds, following the annual general meeting (AGM) in July. As announced on January 27, 2023, Barr will step down from the board following the conclusion of the AGM in July.

Commenting on her new role at N Brown, Meg Lustman said: "N Brown has great people who have an obvious pride for what they do. I look forward to supporting the group as it moves forward on its transformation journey."