N Brown CFO Rachel Izzard to step down

N Brown Group Plc has announced the departure of chief financial officer Rachel Izzard.

The company said in a release that Izzard will be leaving the group to take up a career opportunity outside of the online fashion and consumer credit industry and that the process to identify her successor is underway.

According to the company’s website, Izzard was appointed CFO on June 29, 2020 after joining as CFO elect in April 2020. She joined from Aer Lingus where she had been chief financial officer since 2015.

Izzard started her career at Mobil Oil and British Airways, moving on to a range of senior financial roles. With the forming of International Airlines Group (IAG), she became CFO of IAG Cargo, joining together the cargo businesses of BA and Iberia. In 2015, Izzard moved to become CFO of Aer Lingus, integrating Aer Lingus into IAG.

N Brown’s retail brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo. Headquartered in Manchester where the company designs, sources and creates its products, N Brown employs over 1,800 people across the UK.