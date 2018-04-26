N Brown partners with Lamoda and The Iconic for Simply Be

N Brown Group has partnered with Global Fashion Group (GFG), owner of fashion platforms Lamoda and The Iconic. The company said, Lamoda will feature a capsule collection from Simply Be’s A/W18 range, providing reach across multiple cities in Russia and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). Meanwhile The Iconic, the company added, will expand the brand’s presence in both Australia and New Zealand. Both platforms will feature a capsule collection from Simply Be of initially 50 product lines, from size 16 to 24, with a view to launch Jacamo the following year.

Commenting on the new partnership deal, Ralph Tucker, Chief Product and Supply Officer at N Brown, said in a statement: “This partnership is a very exciting opportunity for Simply Be to expand its customer base and make our products even more widely accessible internationally. Lamoda and The Iconic are two of the largest ecommerce platforms in their regions, so it is great that they both have chosen to partner with us.”

These partnerships follow a recent tie-up for N Brown with Zalando for both Simply Be and its male fashion focused brand, Jacamo, increasing the brands’ reach into Europe.

“We are delighted to have agreed this partnership to offer Simply Be collections on the Lamoda and The Iconic platforms to improve our offering of specialist fit fashion. The consumer demand for special sizes continues to grow so we feel this is a natural progression for our platforms,” added Melanie Smallwood, International Buying Director at GFG.

Picture:PR Shots/Simply Be