N Brown posts Q1 product revenue growth of 4.6 percent

N Brown posted first quarter revenue growth of 0.5 percent to 168.7 million pounds with product revenue up 4.6 percent and financial services revenue down 5.9 percent. The company’s core brands, Jacamo, Simply Be, JD Williams, Ambrose Wilson and Home Essentials, were up 15.5 percent and now represent 81 percent of product revenue, up from 67 percent in the same period two years ago.

Commenting on the first quarter trading, Steve Johnson, N Brown’s chief executive, said: “The strategic transformation initiatives we have enacted over the past two years have now started to deliver product revenue growth, with customers responding well to the new ranges across our core brands. Today we have announced a new partnership with Amanda Holden and Davina McCall to be the new faces of JD Williams.”

Within the product lines, the company added, clothing & footwear sales have continued to recover and demand increased 21 percent compared to the prior period with own brand womenswear up 27 percent and menswear up 25 percent.

For FY22, the company’s guidance remains unchanged. N Brown continues to expect product revenue growth of between 3 percent and 7 percent, group revenue growth to be between 1 percent to 4 percent and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 93 million pounds to 100 million pounds.