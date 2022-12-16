Nadia Kokni to take over as SVP global marketing at Hugo Boss

Nadia Kokni has been appointed senior vice president global marketing at Hugo Boss Ag.

The company said in a release that she will join the company on January 1, 2023, and take over from Miah Sullivan.

Sullivan is leaving the business to pursue other business opportunities outside the company, and to start her own “brand heat agency” together with Trey Laird, founder, CEO and chief creative officer of Laird+Partners. The company added that based on an exclusive cooperation between Hugo Boss and the new agency, Sullivan will continue to work closely with the company.

Trey Laird and Miah Sullivan were the co-architects of the record-breaking Boss and Hugo campaigns with which the company successfully introduced its global brand refresh in January 2022.

“Miah has been one of the key players in repositioning the Boss and Hugo brands in the global fashion market, and also a major contributor to the new ‘social first’ approach within our campaigns. We would like to thank Miah for her great contribution, and look forward to continuing to work closely with her in the future,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss.

Sullivan joined the company in May 2021 and contributed to growing the brand value of Boss and Hugo. Her achievements include the global brand refresh, the Dubai fashion event, and the Milan fashion show, which significantly helped to leverage both brands’ potential.

“At the same time, we are very happy that Nadia is joining Hugo Boss. With her extensive experience at several global fashion companies, she will support us in further increasing our brand relevance and becoming one of the top 100 brands worldwide," added Grieder.

Kokni brings with her many years of broad senior marketing experience, including at Tommy Hilfiger, H&M and Adidas. Most recently, the company further said, the British national held the position of global group marketing director at JD Sports Fashion, with a particular focus on elevating youth culture.