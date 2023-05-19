Nanushka secures 10 million euro financing as it eyes US and Asia expansion

Nanushka has announced that it has closed on a growth financing transaction that it said would be used to refinance existing indebtedness and provide liquidity to allow it to accelerate expansion plans.

The brand, which is owned by Vanguards and GB & Partners, made the agreement with private credit investment manager SIG-i Capital AG for 10 million euros in the form of a mezzanine facility.

The new financing now puts Nanushka’s valuation in excess of 100 million euros, a press release noted.

Speaking on the new financing, Peter Baldaszti, CEO of the Budapest-based fashion house, said: “This is a major milestone for Nanushka that will contribute to us decisively putting a line in the sand behind recent supply chain challenges.

“With the help of the financing by SIG-i Capital we are ready to take on new growth initiatives and continue to strategically grow the business with the comfort of being well prepared for economic uncertainties.”

Nanushka is particularly looking to expand further into Asia and the US, two regions where the brand operates through both its own flagship stores and a string of retail partners.

The label currently counts its global stockists to be over 400, and has offices in London, Budapest and New York.