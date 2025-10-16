Nasty Gal to launch via Amazon as Debenhams doubles down on US expansion

Debenhams Group is accelerating its expansion in the US through the launch of Nasty Gal on the Amazon Fashion platform. With the collaboration, the US label will offer 172 items to local Amazon customers, with new stock to launch monthly.

The launch intends to provide US customers with more direct access to Nasty Gal goods, further emphasised by its new availability through Amazon Prime delivery. In a statement, Debenhams chief executive officer, Dan Finley, said: “This collaboration is an important step in our strategy to scale internationally, and it reflects the strong appetite we’re seeing for British fashion among younger American consumers.”

For Debenhams, further expansion in the US comes amid a challenging period for the group which, starting last year, has undergone a company-wide transformation, pivoting towards a marketplace-led model. Its Youth Brands in particular have experienced poor performance compared to others in its portfolio, with the group previously outlining plans to right-size and reposition the division in pursuit of profitability.

PrettyLittleThing has been at the centre of this discourse. In its latest financial report, Debenhams confirmed it was eyeing a disposal of the fast fashion e-tailer due to its impact on the category’s wider performance. In contrast, Nasty Gal’s trajectory appears more promising. In a release announcing this latest Amazon partnership, Debenhams said the expansion comes “amid the successful revival” of the US brand, which it rescued from administration in 2017.