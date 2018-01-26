National Stores becomes last data breach victim

National Stores, Inc. announced earlier this week that it has been the victim of a malware attack, enabling unauthorized parties to access payment card information.

“We have been working closely with the FBI, cybersecurity experts, and payment card brands to contain the incident and protect our customers’ payment cards,” said Michael Fallas, Chief Executive Officer for National Stores. “The malware has been removed from our system, and no customers will be responsible for any fraudulent charges to their accounts. We are in the process of strengthening the security of our point of sale systems to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Based on the retail group’s investigation, it appears that payment cards used National Stores Inc., the parent company of more than 300 value stores, disclosed Jan. 22 that its computers had been the subject of a malware attack. The hack took place between July 16 and Dec. 11, 2017. About 70 million people may have been affected, according to a statement from the major retailer.

Michael Fallas, National Stores’ chief executive officer, said the attack gave hackers access to shoppers’ payment-card information.

The company assured in a corporate release that “Immediately upon detecting the incident, the Company engaged nationally recognized digital cybersecurity firms to assist with an investigation. The Company also contacted payment card brands so the payment card brands could take steps to prevent fraudulent activity on any affected cards. In addition, the Company contacted the FBI about this criminal activity and will continue to provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the malicious actors accountable.”

National Stores is encouraging customers to carefully review and monitor their payment-card account statements. If a customer believes his or her payment card may have been affected, the customer should immediately contact his or her bank or card issuer.

National Stores owns several affordable apparel and accessories brands including Fallas, Fallas Paredes, Fallas Discount Stores, Factory 2-U, Anna’s Linens by Fallas and Falas (Puerto Rico).

National Stores is the second apparel retailer suffering a data breach in less than three months. announced last November that some of its point-of-sales devices were compromised, exposing personal data of thousands of consumers.