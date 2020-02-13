Nautica supports sustainable efforts through new partnership

Nautica has a new production and distribution partnership. Men's dress shirts for the Authentic Brands Group-owned apparel brand will now be designed and developed by Versa Group.

Versa Group has a history of over 25 years manufacturing men’s shirts, ties and accessories using state-of-the-art equipment, premier fabrics and innovative designs. In its long-term agreement with Authentic Brands Group, Versa will design, produce and distribute Nautica branded men’s dress shirts. The products will retail through a wide range of department stores, specialty retailers and ecommerce sites across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

“We are pleased to breathe fresh air to Nautica sales with a new dress shirt partner, Versa,” Jarrod Weber, group president of lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, said in a statement. “Nautica dress shirts are a perfect extension for the consumer who dresses up and yet appreciates the Nautica lifestyle.”

Though dress shirts have long been a staple in Nautica's menswear assortment, it hopes to reinvent the category for modern and sustainably conscious consumers. Versa will introduce new materials and performance details to the line.

“Our organization is looking forward to this partnership with Nautica, a brand whose presence is recognized by retailers and consumers across the world,” commented Marc Seruya, CEO of Versa. “We are confident that our expertise will provide added value to the loyal Nautica customer as well as attract new fans to the brand.”

Versa's first assortment of Nautica men’s dress shirts will launch through select retailers this spring.