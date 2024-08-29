Nayrouz Olarte announces the launch of a new trade organization, the International Fashion Federation

Entrepreneur Nayrouz Olarte, founder of the HER Foundation and former president of the board of Orlando International Fashion Week, has announced the launch of the International Fashion Federation (IFF). A new global trade organization, IFF aims to unite the globe’s leading stakeholders in fashion, tourism, and hospitality to leverage fashion's influence to promote the appeal of cities that are not currently viewed as the main fashion capitals.

In contrast to other fashion organizations that focus on global trade, designer recognition, and providing resources for materials, supply chain, and manufacturing, IFF will concentrate on linking the fashion industry with the business needs of a burgeoning city.

"By propelling fashion into a cultural conversation, we can form a collective interest and impact communities just as the performing arts have done for centuries,” said Nayrouz Olarte in a statement. “I believe that fashion can bring the world together because it's a universal language of self-expression; it's the art of our everyday lives.”

Nayrouz Olarte, Founder of International Fashion Federation Credits: International Fashion Federation

“Infusing fashion into the fabric of a city has a profound impact on its culture, tourism, and luxury markets. Florida is the second most valuable real estate market in the country, and we envision matching that value from an art, fashion, and cultural perspective. I've seen firsthand how an emphasis on fashion can revitalize a city, and I'm passionate about expanding this work throughout Florida and then into other parts of the world."

Nayrouz's previous experience in her culinary career, working at Orlando International Fashion Week, and founding the HER Foundation, laid the groundwork for Olarte’s vision. Over the past several years, Olarte has focused on the non-profit sector, launching the HER Foundation and hosting the inaugural HER Gala in partnership with Jackie Siegel and the Victoria's Voice Foundation. The gala event went on to garner the attention of the Orlando International Fashion Week board, leading to her appointment as CEO.

Over the years, Olarte has demonstrated the powerful synergy between fashion, luxury lifestyle, hospitality, and tourism in Orlando. Her first project under the IFF, named Glamour for Good, will be an event benefiting NonPareil students with autism. Olarte is now inviting business leaders, city planners, and innovators to join the IFF as founding trustees or members to further form the connection between urban development and fashion as cultural enrichment and leverage it as a catalyst for social transformation and economic growth.