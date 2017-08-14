Neil Lane targets “global growth” in deal with ABG

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, has acquired a majority interest in Neil Lane, the Los Angeles-based jewellery brand to the stars, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of Neil Lane is part of Authentic Brands Group’s plan to further strengthen its portfolio, which includes luxury and fashion brands including Judith Leiber, Juicy Couture, Frye, and Hickey Freeman, as well as gain a leading position in the fine jewellery space.

“We are honoured to welcome Neil Lane to the ABG family,” said Jamie Salter, chairman and chief executive of ABG. “Neil’s influence in jewellery, bridal, and entertainment provides a solid foundation from which to grow Neil Lane into a full lifestyle brand.”

In a statement, Authentic Brands Group said that the plan was to tap into the brand’s “unique position in the couture space,” while also working closely with Neil Lane on expanding the label into a full lifestyle brand encompassing home, travel, and fashion.

In addition, they will also broaden its relationship with Signet Jewellers and focus on growing the brand’s global presence via key social media and digital platforms.

“I’m excited to have my brand as part of ABG’s esteemed portfolio,” said Mr. Lane. “ABG’s capabilities in building value are unparalleled and I’m confident that together we will take my brand to the next level.”

As part of the deal, Lane will continue to own and operate his couture jewellery boutique in West Hollywood, California.

Neil Lane has become the go-to jewellery designer for celebrities’ red carpet appearances, with his designs worn by the likes of Brie Larson, Kerry Washington, Jessica Biel, Anna Kendrick, Salma Hayek, and Drew Barrymore. His jewellery can be found in over 3,500 retail doors across key territories around the world, including in the UK in Ernest Jones.

Image: courtesy of Neil Lane and Authentic Brands Group