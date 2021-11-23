Neiman Marcus Group reveals key executive appointments

In a move to “reflect a more modern growth mindset”, the Neiman Marcus Group has announced three executive appointments and role expansions to support the company’s ongoing transformation. As the group looks to reestablish its culture through new social initiatives, the selected placements have been chosen to lead its growth strategy and provide governance for strategical changes.

Natalie Lockhart has been named senior vice president, strategy and execution, overseeing all aspects of the retailer’s growth procedure. Now as a member of the group’s Leadership Team, Lockhart will also lead its Growth Execution Office, supporting and executing programmes and initiatives implemented towards its strategy.

While supporting growth, Neiman Marcus also looks to ensure that its company culture is integrated correctly into every aspect of the business. As newly appointed senior vice president, people services, environmental social governance (ESG), belonging and corporate philanthropy, Chris Demuth has now expanded her role, providing governance over the company’s culture. The move is part of the company’s investment in ESG and belonging within its growing company culture, displayed in partnerships with the likes of Textile Exchange and Give Back Box.

Tiffin Jernstedt has been assigned senior vice president, chief communications officer, joining the company with over 15 years of experience in similar roles in fashion communications, including with Tommy Hilfiger, PVH and Calvin Klein. Also joining the Group Leadership Team, Jernstedt will be involved in company initiatives, associate engagement and amplifying external reputation to key stakeholders.

The company stated in the announcement: “These women are powerful examples of the luxury retailer’s majority-women-led organisation. Women represent the majority of the Company’s board of directors and over 50 percent of leaders SVP and above.”