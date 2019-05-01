Neiman Marcus may sell MyTheresa

Neiman Marcus Group announced it is considering selling MyTheresa, the German luxury e-commerce it acquired in 2014. “We’ve commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives with respect to MyTheresa”, said the company in a US Securities & Exchange filing on Monday.

However, nothing is set in stone yet. “No decision has been made to pursue any specific transaction or other strategic alternative,and there can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in the completion of the transaction”, stressed Neiman Marcus.

Founded in 2006 by Christoph and Susanne Botschen, MyTheresa offers apparel and accessories from 200 luxury brands, with about 900 arrivals each week. The company, which also operates a flagship store in Munich, Germany, reported sales and operative EBITDA of 272 million euros (approximately 311.5 million US dollars or 239 million pounds) and 15.2 million euros (17.4 million US dollars or 13 million pounds), for the nine months ended March 31.