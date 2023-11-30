Net-a-Porter partners with By Rotation and Hurr to trial rental

Luxury fashion platform Net-a-Porter has revealed that it will be trialling a rental offering through new partnerships with By Rotation and Hurr, both online fashion rental platforms.

Through the collaboration, Net-a-Porter said it is looking to extend its designer curation to a wider customer base, offering UK-based clients the option to rent over a hundred styles from its edit of partywear.

The rental offering will be available through to January 2024, during which time Net-a-Porter is aiming to explore the UK rental space and test the appetite of Gen Z and Millennial customers in the region in terms of renting high-end pieces.

Net-a-Porter’s selection will be accessible through By Rotation’s own app, making it the platform’s first retail partner, while the edit will also be available via Hurr’s website and app, adding to the site’s over 130 brand partners.

In a release, managing director of Net-a-Porter and My Porter, Vikki Kavanagh, said that the move would introduce the brand’s pieces to a broader audience.

She continued: “The launch of our rental edit is key to enriching the global ambitions of our circular fashion offer, inspired by our customers’ voices and their growing interest to keep exploring how we can extend the life of luxury products together. We look forward to this strategic collaboration and opening up the rental space to more customers in the future.”