Network Rail retail sales surpass 800 million pounds

Network Rail, which manages 600,000 square feet of retail space within 19 train stations, including London Bridge, Liverpool Street and St Pancras International, has reported retail sales have surpassed 800 million pounds in the last year.

In a statement, Network Rail said sales were driven up in the last 12 months due to the opening of 53 new units, including 15 new brands and 18 pop-ups testing the retail travel market, as well as the fact the footfall across its portfolio increased above 700 million visits per year.

London Liverpool Street, which turned 150 this year, is Network Rail's busiest station and highest grossing, accounting for more than 92 million pounds in total annual sales. 30 retailers make up 73,000 square feet of retail space at Liverpool Street station, including fashion and beauty brands Oliver Bonas, Lush and Boots.

Hamish Kiernan, commercial director of property at Network Rail, said: “Our figures for the last year are highly encouraging and reflect how providing customers with an attractive mix of retail and F&B is a priority for Network Rail.

“We’ve welcomed new major brands, exciting new pop-up stores and refurbishments which signifies brands’ appetite for continued investment across our portfolio. As we pivot towards a more curated offering, Network Rail stations are developing into retail and leisure destinations in their own right.”