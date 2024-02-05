New Balance launches resale programme through website

Footwear specialist New Balance has unveiled a new resale programme through which customers can now view and purchase pre-owned goods by the brand online.

Dubbed ‘Reconsidered’, the programme further allows customers to trade in their “gently worn” New Balance shoes via mail or in-store drop-offs to receive a voucher to use towards their next branded purchase.

In a release, John Stokes, director of sustainability at New Balance, said: “We know the footwear industry has a significant environmental impact, including too many products ending up in a landfill.

“There are many things that have to shift. Launching Reconsidered is one piece of the puzzle with a program objective to help extend product life for some of our product and get the most from what is already made.”

The technology to facilitate the experience has been supported by tech platform Archive, while product cleaning, fulfilment and warehousing are to be overseen by Tersus Solutions.

Reconsidered is currently available to US customers via a dedicated website, with in-store trade-in programmes to be piloted at eight retail locations across the country before expanding to others later this year.