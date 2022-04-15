New Balance opens multi-sport facility in Boston

Athletics brand New Balance has unveiled its new multi-sport facility designed as a space to train professional and community athletes.

The Track, located directly across from New Balance’s Boston headquarters, was opened in an event that hosted a number of the brand’s ambassadors, including rapper Jack Harlow and actress Storm Reid, as well as several New Balance brand athletes.

The centre consists of a dual terrain indoor track, flexible basketball, soccer and volleyball courts, a music venue operated by Bowery Presents and a beer hall, where people can watch events at the facility.

A Sports Research Lab is also included in the building and will focus on three areas of research work: an Insights Engine, foundational research and innovation partnerships, each leading to the production of innovative products.

In a release, Joe Preston, the company’s president and CEO, said: “50 years ago this month, Jim Davis purchased New Balance and together, with Anne, they have led the tremendous growth of our brand into the global athletic leader we are today, while still maintaining our unique company culture.

“Jim also had the bold vision to completely transform the area around our global headquarters in Boston into a vibrant world-class sports hub for athletes and fans, including the debut today of The Track at New Balance.