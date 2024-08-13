New demands from garment workers in Bangladesh after government falls

Organisations, unions and campaigners in Bangladesh have presented a new list of demands to the interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, following the fall of the government under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Ecotextile News reports.

On Monday, August 5, former Prime Minister Hasina left the country after violent student protests that left more than 400 people, including children, dead. An interim government has taken her place. Now, a group of leaders from Bangladesh’s garment industry are demanding that the new government make fundamental changes to a sector that accounts for more than 80 percent of the country’s export earnings and employs millions of people, especially women, but is also known for low wages and dangerous working conditions.

They are calling for justice and compensation for those who were killed or injured during the recent violent protests.

In addition, Taslima Akhter, chair of the Sramik Samhati organization, wants the interim government in the garment industry to look at rations for workers, crèches for their children, an extension of paid maternity leave to six months, and complaints committees for sexual harassment in factories.

The unions also demand an end to the practice of blacklisting textile workers who oppose working conditions. They claim that this practice has been used for years to oppress workers.

The minimum wage for garment workers, which was increased by fifty-six percent to 12,500 taka (97 euros per month) in November last year, is insufficient to live on, according to campaigners. They are calling for an increase to 25,000 taka (195 euros per month).

Reintroduction of quota system in Bangladesh Trade unions and organisations in Bangladesh expect the new government to address demands for better wages, working conditions, a safer working environment and an end to exploitation and intimidation, among other things. The new leader Yunus is known as the "banker of the poor" because of his background in poverty reduction.

Mostafiz Uddin, CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, gave FashionUnited context on the fall of the government and the flight of former Prime Minister Hasina. He said the violent protests began after the Supreme Court ordered a 30 percent quota system for descendants of veterans of the 1971 independence struggle against Pakistan on June 5. More than half of government jobs are reserved under this system.

“The quota system, in place since 1972, was abolished by Hasina in 2018 due to student protests. However, it was reinstated by the court in June. Students allege that the reserved jobs mainly benefit those affiliated with the Awami League, which led the independence movement,” Uddin said. “With unemployment in Bangladesh soaring and 40 percent of the youth neither working nor attending college, the demand for reforms is seen as urgent by many,” he added.

Bangladesh garment industry crucial to economy

In light of the political unrest in the country following the resignation of Prime Minister Hasina, Uddin calls on international buyers to maintain their confidence in Bangladesh. In an interview with FashionUnited, he stresses that the garment industry is operational and crucial to the Bangladeshi economy. Uddin underlines that the country is determined to restore stability and that international support and partnership are essential to strengthen the sector.

In addition to Uddin, organizations including the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry, the global trade union IndustriALL, the Ethical Trading Initiative and the Clean Clothes Campaign have also called for protection of garment workers during the crisis.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.