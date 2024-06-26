New joint venture Save the Duck Japan to strengthen brand's presence in Japan

Italian vegan outerwear and lifestyle brand Save the Duck has formed a joint venture with Japanese fibre and yarn manufacturer Teijin Frontier K.K., Save the Duck Japan Inc., to expand its presence in Japan and improve its services in this important market.

Over the past three autumn and winter seasons, Save the Duck has successfully operated pop-up shops in department stores and commercial buildings in Japan, mainly in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, with around 30 locations nationwide each season. This strategy led to a tripling of sales in FW 2023/24 compared to FW 2020/21.

In the future, the brand plans to expand its product range from the SS25 season and focus on “Smartleisure” items for spring/summer in addition to its traditional autumn-focused outerwear line.

“We are very proud to announce this joint venture. This is a major milestone for us that will strengthen our presence in the Japanese market, crucial for our expansion in the APAC area. We are committed to drive growth and are confident in achieving a turnover of 20 million euros within the next five years, underscoring our dedication to expanding our global presence,” commented Nicolas Bargi, founder and CEO of Save the Duck S.p.A., in a press release.

The brand was founded in Milan in 2012 with the aim of creating products that respect animals, the environment and people. Down in particular is often still considered indispensable for winter clothing, so every Save the Duck item is proof that it can be done without: not only do the items not require feathers, they are also 100 percent animal-free, meaning they do not use leather, fur or raw materials derived from animals. Save the Duck estimates that cruel plucking practices have been avoided on over 40 million ducks in its twelve years of existence.