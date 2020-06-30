New Look reportedly mulling pre-pack over rent talks

British fashion retailer New Look has reportedly warned landlords it could launch a pre-pack administration deal if they block its attempt to move to turnover-based rents.

According to Retail Week, multiple sources have said New Look has hired consultancy firm CBRE to help it move its 500-strong store estate across to turnover-based rents, and that a pre-pack administration could be possible if those talks fall through.

It comes as a growing number of retailers are calling for these types of rent agreements, which see rents linked to each store’s sales.

If the pre-pack administration goes ahead, it would be the second financial restructuring the retailer has undergone in less than two years following its debt-for-equity swap with stakeholders in January 2019.