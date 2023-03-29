New Look taps new supply chain partner Wincanton

New Look has teamed up with Wincanton, a British logistics provider, which will take care of all the fashion retailer’s national transport services in the frame of a three-year contract, starting in July 2023.

Wincanton will not only be responsible for the product allocation from the retailer’s distribution centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme to its 400 stores across the UK and Republic of Ireland, it will also support New Look’s click and collect operations to ensure flexible shopping experiences for consumers and increased footfall.

Becky Pallas, distribution centre and general manager at New Look, said in the press release: “Alongside our fantastic store estate, in recent years we’ve accelerated our e-commerce business and so it is only right that we have a partner like Wincanton that can expertly support us with both elements of our supply chain operations. We’re looking forward to working with Wincanton as we continue to grow and become a truly omnichannel retailer.”

The new supply chain partner will employ its ‘Winsight’ technology, which is said to increase efficiencies and to provide accurate deliveries, waste and carbon emission reduction, “sustainable” transportation and an overall improved customer experience.

Managing director of general merchandise at Wincanton, Rachel Gilbey added: “We are excited to be working with New Look, one of the best-known retailers in the UK. In choosing Wincanton to be their partner, New Look will benefit from our unrivalled retail delivery expertise, operational excellence and our industry-leading Winsight technology.”