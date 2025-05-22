New Look to cut 100 head office jobs

British retailer New Look has said it plans to cut up to 100 jobs across its head offices to help deliver on a wider growth plan.

The restructuring is taking place across both its London and Weymouth offices, where it is said to only impact function departments, and not store or warehouse staff.

The consultation process was reported to have started last month and is expected to be completed by early June.

A spokesperson for New Look told various media outlets, including TheIndustry.fashion: “As we look to the future and the next stage of our digital growth strategy, we are evaluating the structures of our support functions to ensure we are appropriately set up to meet the needs of our customers.

"Our priority is to support our colleagues through this process. We remain confident in our strategy and take pride in being one of the UK’s leading womenswear retailers, serving our 10 million loyal customers in stores and online."

The news shortly follows the announcement that New Look had secured a 30 million pound investment from its shareholders to accelerate its digital transformation plan.

Ultimately, the company is hoping to double digital orders from 500 million pounds to one billion pounds by 2030, while achieving a 10 percent online market share by FY28.

The funding came after it was revealed that New Look was shuttering its Ireland business due to a “challenging market environment”. The decision resulted in the closure of its 26 stores in the region.