New ReHubs board to accelerate industrial scale of textile recycling

The European textile recycling alliance, ReHubs, has appointed a new board to drive the further development of textile-to-textile recycling in Europe.

New board members are Luca Campadello of Italy's Erion; Kasper Damsø of Denmark's NewRetex; Gianluca Pandolfo of France's Reju; and Paolo Sandri of Thai chemical group Indorama Ventures. Re-elected board members include Dirk Vantyghem of industry organisation Euratex, Felix Poza of Inditex and Véronique Allaire Spitzer of Refashion.

The new chairman of the board is Robert van de Kerkhof (Pepper-i2), while Kasper Damsø and Véronique Allaire Spitzer have been appointed co-chairs.

The new board is tasked with the further implementation of the ReHubs strategy. The alliance aims to recycle 2.7 million tonnes of textile waste annually from 2035, contributing to the transition to a circular textile industry.

The 'Breaking the Supply-Demand Deadlock' strategy, published in September 2025, outlines how ReHubs plans to address the current bottlenecks between the available supply of recycled fibres and market demand. According to the organisation, closer collaboration between collectors, sorters, recyclers, fibre producers, manufacturers and brands is necessary to enable textile-to-textile recycling on an industrial scale.

“The transition to a circular textile industry is urgently needed, but it cannot be achieved by one organisation alone,” said Van de Kerkhof. “With this new board, we have the expertise and shared ambition to further expand collaboration throughout the supply chain.”

ReHubs expects the new board to focus on stimulating investment, strengthening collaborations and creating better conditions for the further growth of circular textile solutions in Europe.

The new board was elected during the annual ReHubs event in Brussels on June 23, which took place concurrently with the Textile Recycling Expo and Future Fabrics Expo.

This news report was written with the help of AI.