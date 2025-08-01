New tariffs will not take effect until August 7

New US tariffs on imports will not take effect until August 7, according to a government official, and not this Friday as previously indicated.

The US government official confirmed to the German Press Agency on Thursday evening (local time) that this also applies to the 15 percent tariff on imports from the EU. US President Donald Trump had previously signed a decree on the new tariff regulations.

The Republican had previously cited August 1 as the date for the introduction of new tariffs. This date was also mentioned in an EU overview of the recent agreement between the European Union and the US concluded in Scotland. It stated regarding the 15 percent tariffs: "From August 1, the US will apply this maximum tariff rate to the majority of EU exports."

The government official, when asked by dpa why the start date was now not this Friday, replied that they wanted to allow more time to implement the new rules.