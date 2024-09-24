New Woolmark campaign aims to highlight benefits of ‘most recycled’ fibre, wool

A new campaign by Woolmark aims to unpack and highlight the benefits that come with using the “world’s most recycled apparel fibre”, wool. In ‘Wear Wool, Not Waste’, the brand is hoping to encourage viewers to reevaluate their relationship with materials, educating the public on what wool can provide in place of fossil fuel-derived substances.

In a release, John Roberts, managing director of Woolmark, said: “Wear Wool, Not Waste is more than a marketing campaign, it’s an urgent call to citizens and the industry at large to re-evaluate fibre choices. Merino wool is inherently natural and renewable and has the potential to be a transformational solution to fashion’s impact problem. It offers a versatile, biodegradable, recyclable, and long-lasting solution - one that aligns with nature rather than working against it.”

One of the 60-second campaign’s key messages surrounds consumer awareness, with Woolmark noting that one in three people admitted to rarely checking fabric composition when purchasing online. Wool garments, meanwhile, were three times more likely to be donated than other garments, highlighting its share of the fibre market. The film itself exhibits these messages in a storyline following people rushing to escape a zombie invasion of old synthetic clothes that “still haunt our planet today”.