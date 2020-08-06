New York & Co sells for 20 million dollars

New York & Co.'s parent company, RTW Retailwinds has sold the brand's e-commerce business and related intellectual property to Sunrise Brands LLC for 20 million dollars.

Sunrise has acquired New York & Co., size-inclusive brand Fashion to Figure, and both brands' online rental subscription services. The company has said it plans to continue operating the online businesses. Its existing portfolio of apparel brands includes Eva Longoria, Seven7 Jeans and American Rag.