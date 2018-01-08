New York & Company: Comparable holiday sales increase 3 percent

New York & Company has said that its comparable store sales for the nine-week period ended December 30, 2017 increased approximately 3 percent and that the company continues to expect comparable store sales for the full quarter to be up in the low single-digit percentage range, as compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Gregory Scott, New York & Company’s CEO, stated in a statement: “We had a strong holiday performance that included positive comparable sales and expansion in gross margin demonstrating the success of our strategy. Combined, this is expected to result in a significant increase in profitability for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year as compared to the prior year periods.”

The company detailed that with four weeks remaining in the quarter it continues to expect its fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 operating results to reflect operating income in the range of 2 million dollars to 4 million dollars.

Picture:Facebook/New York & Company